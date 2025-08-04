TAPAH: Police confirmed that the deaths of three men in a sewer manhole in Kampung Ibol, Sumpitan, near Lenggong were due to asphyxia in a confined space.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said a Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) Special Unit check found no traces of toxic or poisonous gases at the incident scene.

He said the investigation also revealed that no criminal elements were involved. The three individual fatalities have been classified as sudden deaths.

“There were no toxic or poisonous gases. The victims suffocated due to oxygen oxygen-deficient environment in a confined sewer space.

“As for today’s developments, we are conducting further investigations by calling the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) to examine the scene thoroughly. We’re also looking into the status of the resort owner (which is still under investigation),” he said when met at the MADANI People’s Community Pilot Programme: Unity Aidilfitri Celebration today.

Present at the event were Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Dr Ramli Mohd Nor, Political Secretary to the Finance Minister Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, and Department of Community Communications Director-General Datuk Ismail Yusop.

Last Sunday, at 10.08 am, three men, including an Indonesian national, died in a sewer manhole while conducting cleaning work at the construction site of a new resort in Kampung Ibol, Sumpitan, near Lenggong.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said two local men aged 29 and 37 were pronounced dead at the scene, while the Indonesian man died at Gerik Hospital.

Another victim, also an Indonesian man who is receiving treatment at Taiping Hospital, is fighting for his life.