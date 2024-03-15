Police nab five suspects, seize drugs worth RM176,600

SUNGAI BULOH: Police have thwarted two drug trafficking syndicates with the arrest of five individuals and seizure of various types of drugs in three separate raids in the Klang Valley.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said all suspects, aged in their 20s to 40s, were arrested in operations conducted from March 10 to 13, resulting in the seizure of 9.2 kilogrammes (kg) of ganja, 3.5 litres of liquid codeine and 8,900 tablets of Erimin 5, all valued at RM176,600.

In the first raid at 3 pm on Sunday, police detained a labourer on suspicion of drug trafficking and confiscated 8,727 Erimin 5 tablets in Sabak Bernam, worth RM145,000.

“The suspect, who has five drug-related records, tested positive for methamphetamine,” he told a press conference after the duty-handover ceremony of the Sungai Buloh district police chief post here today.

Hussein said the second arrest occurred at 10.30 pm on Wednesday, involving a man and woman travelling in a Perodua Axia car in Subang Jaya, where authorities found a compressed lump suspected to be 1 kg of ganja, 100 tablets of Erimin 5 and 1.5 litres of liquid codeine inside the vehicle.

After questioning the couple, police proceeded to a house in Seri Kembangan on the same day and detained two men and seized 31 packets of compressed and loose ganja weighing 8.2 kg, 73 tablets of Erimin 5 and two litres of liquid codeine.

“Checks revealed that one of the four suspects has a previous drug-related record while two others tested positive for THC drugs,” he said, adding that police seized a Honda RS 150R motorcycle and an iPad worth RM4,000.

The seized drugs are valued at RM31,600, and police believe they are intended for the Klang Valley market.

All the suspects have been remanded for seven days from the date of their respective arrests, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama