Police nab three men over brawl at football match

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police have detained three men for their alleged involvement in a fight during a football match between NAG FC and KESA FC at the Terengganu State Sports Complex in Gong Badak, Kuala Nerus last Friday.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Manan said the three suspects comprised officials and players aged 20 to 40.

“The three suspects were arrested yesterday to assist in the investigation of the brawl, which resulted in an individual being seriously injured.

“More arrests will be made after this, and the case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting,” he told a press conference after the Asset Handover Ceremony of the Terengganu Contingent Narcotics Crime Investigation Department here today.

On Friday, a video lasting two minutes and 42 seconds went viral on social media, showing the brawl incident between NAG FC and KESA FC.

The incident is believed to have occurred due to dissatisfaction among the competing teams regarding the perceived biased refereeing.-Bernama