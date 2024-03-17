Police: No evidence of reviving Ayah Pin's teachings

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu police have yet to find any clues or attempts to revive the teachings of Ayah Pin, which were declared deviant in 1997.

Terengganu Police Chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan (pix) said that during his recent visit to Ayah Pin's base, he found no suspicious activities conducted by the 124 residents in the village in the Besut district, consisting of family members and relatives of Ayah Pin, whose real name is Ariffin Muhamad.

“Generally, we have not detected anything. However, recently they (villagers) gathered for what seemed like a “doa selamat” (thanksgiving prayer session)... so maybe when they gather, it is said to revive these teachings.”

“We have received information and continuous monitoring is always carried out together with the Terengganu Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAT). There is no compromise, and we will ensure that this matter will not recur. If there are offences, then we will take appropriate action,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mazli said police had recorded a statement from a woman who filed a report in Pahang saying that the deviant teachings were being revived, while they were still considering whether to record a statement from the owner of the Facebook account 'Imam Muda Kulan' who also claimed the same thing.

“The police welcome all information and evidence from the public regarding this matter. At the same time, it is reminded not to make unconfirmed statements and not to exaggerate this issue, which is still under investigation by the authorities,“ he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that attempts by certain parties to revive the teachings of Ayah Pin, who once shocked the country with his 'Sky Kingdom', had caught the attention of the state government.

Terengganu Information, Preaching and Shariah Empowerment Committee chairman, Dr Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi said that the matter was now known and action will be taken by the authorities.

Bernama is currently trying to obtain feedback from JHEAT regarding the matter. -Bernama