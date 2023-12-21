Police receive 24 reports of impersonatiing NSRC officer, involving losses of almost RM800,000

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have received 24 reports on cases of scammers masquerading as officers of the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) involving RM729,995.20 in losses from January to the middle of this month.

Bukit Aman Commercial CID director Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the victim would receive a call from an individual claiming to be from NSRC and the officer later announced the cancellation of the victim’s telephone number as there were complaints that the telephone number of the victim was sending illegal links as well as fraud messages.

He said for the purpose of investigation, the call was later passed to another individual who posed as a police officer and the victim was ordered to obey all instructions given which resulted in the victim transferring money to an account provided.

“NSRC is the call centre only to receive calls from the public. It is a a form of one-way communication. NSRC does not call up any individuals. Therefore any calls claiming to be from NSRC is a scam,” he said in a statement today.

Ramli said to optimise the effort to eradicate and prevent such online crimes, police are urging the victims involved to quickly call NSRC at 997 to report the incident.

“Calls to report to NSRC should be carried in less than 24 hours for a better chance of blocking the money transfer.

“At the same time, police are advising the people not to panic or too trusting of claims made by unknown individuals. Check with the agency involved to verify the allegation,” he said. -Bernama