SPM 2024 results out on April 24 - MOE

PUTRAJAYA: The results of the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination will be announced on Thursday, April 24, according to the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE).

In a statement today, MOE announced that a total of 402,956 candidates registered for the examination which was held at 3,337 examination centres nationwide.

“School candidates can obtain their results at their schools starting at 10 am on that date.

“For private candidates, the results will be sent by post, or they can contact the State Education Department where they registered to sit for the examination to get their results,” it said.

All candidates can also check their results online at myresultspm.moe.gov.my from 10 am on April 24 until 6 pm on April 30. Checks can also be made via SMS by typing SPM followed by the IC number and Candidate Number and sending it to 15888 within the same period.

The MOE also congratulates all candidates and hopes that the success achieved will be a catalyst to continue to achieve excellence in the future.