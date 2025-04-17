THE Malaysia Gifts Fair 2025 recently commemorated a significant milestone as it celebrates its 15th Anniversary, marking over a decade of growth, innovation, and leadership in the gifting and premium industry.

Organised by the Malaysian Gifts & Premium Association (MGPA), the official launch and balloting day was held on April 15, kicking off the preparations for what promises to be the most transformative edition to date.

Scheduled from June 24 to June 26, at KLCC Convention Center, Hall 1 - Hall 3, from 10am to 6pm, the 15th Malaysia Gifts Fair is expected to attract over 15,000 visitors across the ASEAN region, including top corporate buyers, industry leaders, and key decision-makers.

This landmark 15th edition will feature more than 300 booths, showcasing over 50,000 innovative gifting ideas, including sustainable packaging, eco-friendly merchandise, customised corporate gifts, and trendy apparel.

The fair continues to serve as a vital platform for businesses to showcase their innovations, expand their networks, and stay ahead of industry trends.

It has also been recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as the Largest Gifts Fair in Malaysia.

“Over the past 15 years, the Malaysia Gifts Fair has grown from a local trade event in 2009 to the largest and most influential gifting exhibition in ASEAN,” said MGPA president Ivan Loo.

“This year, we continue to push boundaries by promoting sustainable innovation and embedding ESG principles into the gifting industry.”

He also extended his appreciation to exhibitors, sponsors, and stakeholders who have supported the fair throughout its journey.

“Together, we aim to make this 15th edition the most impactful and forward-thinking to date.”

In response to the growing demand for eco-conscious solutions, this year’s event will emphasise ethically sourced materials and environmentally responsible product design—positioning the fair as a leader in green gifting.

“The 15th Malaysia Gifts Fair 2025 is not just a milestone; it represents a movement toward responsible and sustainable gifting for the future,” affirmed Alex Chai, Organising Chairman of the fair.

“Looking ahead, we’re excited to announce that the 16th Malaysia Gifts Fair, scheduled from June 30 – July 2, 2026, will expand to four halls from Hall 1 – Hall 4 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), which can accommodate up to 400 booths, providing even more space for exhibitors and business opportunities.”

With participants from Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Bangladesh, and beyond, the Malaysia Gifts Fair continues to strengthen the country’s role as ASEAN’s central hub for the gifts and premium market.

For further information, kindly visit: www.malaysiagiftsfair.com.my