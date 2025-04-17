A RUSSIAN mass drone attack killed two people and injured at least 16 on Wednesday evening in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the regional governor said.

Serhiy Lysak, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, wrote on the Telegram messaging app that a young woman and an elderly woman had been killed.

Lysak said 16 people had been injured, including three children, aged 11, six years old, and nine months. Five people were being treated in hospital.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov, also writing on Telegram, put the number of injured at 28.

The attack triggered several fires.

Filatov said one strike came within 100 metres (110 yards) of the municipal offices. He also said at least 15 dwellings had been damaged, as well as a student residence, an educational institution and a food processing plant.

Pictures posted online showed a large blaze and firefighters working at the scene well into the night, as well as gutted vehicles and buildings with smashed windows and damaged facades.

In northeastern Kharkiv region, governor Oleh Syniehubov said a Russian missile attack injured two people in the town of Izium. The town was captured by Russian troops in the early days of the February 2022 invasion, but was retaken by Ukrainian forces later in the year.