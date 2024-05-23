Police seek help to locate missing 12-year-old girl in Muar

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have appealed for help from the public to locate a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing since May 20.

Muar police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said that the Muar police headquarters received a report regarding the disappearance of Thiriyashini Murali Krishna, whose last known address is at No 29 Jalan Jaya 2/8, Taman Pagoh Jaya, Panchor, Muar.

“Members of the public who recognise her or have information on her whereabouts can contact investigating officer Inspector Amy Ng Heng Shi at 016-6870718,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the public can also contact the police headquarters at 06-9564800 or visit any nearby police station.