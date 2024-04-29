Police seize 30kg of ganja near border town Chuping

KANGAR: Police seized 30 kilogrammes of ganja valued at RM93,000 near the country’s border town of Chuping, Padang Besar on Saturday.

Perlis deputy police chief SAC Baderulhisham Baharudin said surveillance carried out by Pasukan Gerakan Udara from the air, using drones, spotted a suspicious looking four-wheel drive at the Thailand safety zone crossing area.

“Acting on the information, the General Operations Force rushed to the location and found three white sacks filled with 30 slabs of ganja, wrapped in alluminium foil.

“The amount of drugs seized can ‘fix the addiction of about 150,000 drug addicts,” he said during a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, police detained a 20-year-old suspect and seized 1,020kg of ketum leaves in Kampung Wang Kelian, Jalan Kaki Bukit at 2.30 pm on Saturday.

Baderulhisham said the suspect who later tested positive for Methamphetamine, was detained while loading sacks full of ketum leaves onto a four-wheel drive vehicle which had a Thailand registration number.

“We found 30 sacks of ketum leaves weighing 1,020kg and worth RM10,200,” he said adding that the suspect who also had two previous criminal records for drug related offences will be remanded for three days.