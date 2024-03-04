Police seize contraband cigarettes, liquor worth more than RM310,000 in Miri

KUCHING: The General Operations Force (GOF) Battalion 12 seized a quantity of cigarettes and alcoholic beverages of various brands worth over RM310,000 in a raid in Permy Technology Park in Miri today.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said a 26-year-old man was also arrested in the 10.30 am raid.

“Following an inspection of the premises, police confiscated various brands of duty-free cigarettes and alcoholic beverages,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

Alexson said all the seized items had been handed over to the Miri district police headquarters for investigation and further action under the Customs Act 1967.

He advised the public not to be involved or collude in activities involving the purchase and sale of untaxed goods.

“Stern action will be taken against any individual involved in these activities, and the public is advised to obtain supplies from legitimate distributors and report any suspicious activities to the police,“ he said.