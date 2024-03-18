Police urge trainee doctors to lodge report over sexual harassment

IPOH: The police have urged any trainee doctors who have been sexually harassed by a fellow doctor at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital near here to lodge a police report.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said this would allow the case to be investigated transparently and in accordance to the law.

“We have yet to receive any report from any individual, whether the author of the letter or the trainee doctors who were allegedly harassed and urge them to come forward and lodge a report at any police station as this is better than letting it viral on social media,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Yahaya also assured those who lodged reports that their personal details would remain private and confidential.

“There’s no need to worry, no need to fear, We guarantee whatever information about themselves who are allegedly victims will not be leaked to anyone,” he said.

On March 16, Yahaya confirmed in a statement that the police received a report from a 43-year-old male doctor who was allegedly involved in the sexual harassment case.

Meanwhile, Perak Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A Sivanesan said the victims need to make an official written complaint to the Perak Health Department as a comprehensive investigation could only be conducted if a complaint was lodged through proper channels.

“For an investigation to be conducted, the employer must receive a written complaint. It must be from a complainant. Without a complainant, what can we investigate?

“If there’s a problem with trainee doctors, you can lodge a complaint with the hospital. We will not cover it up because it’s a serious criminal charge,” he said after officiating the closing of an Orang Asli event in Kampung Batu 10, Jalan Pahang here today. -Bernama