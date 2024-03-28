Police warns public on e-reporting, a new scam tactic

PETALING JAYA: Police have identified a new scam strategy where scammers initiate contact with potential victims through video calls.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Commissioner Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf told The Star that the method, known as e-reporting scam, has seen 34 reports last year with losses amounting to approximately RM1 million. This year has already witnessed 14 reports with losses nearing RM960,500.

The scam unfolds where victims first receive a call from an individual posing as a courier service representative, which is quickly followed by a video call. Through this call, another person claims to be a police officer, complete with a backdrop mimicking a police station.

ALSO READ: Police nab 19 individuals, smash business scam syndicate

This intricate scheme successfully persuades victims to reveal personal details and send money as requested by the scammers. Ramli clarified that any police protocols do not require the use of video calls for filing reports or conducting investigations, which are invariably carried out face-to-face.

He urges the public to verify information through official sources like the SemakMule portal, Alert List Bank Negara Malaysia and Securities Commission to avoid falling prey to such scams.

On a separate matter, investment scams promising disproportionate returns have also resulted in losses of RM745,685 since January.

ALSO READ: Civil servants hit by pay block after accounts flagged