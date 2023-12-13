‘Practise safety protocols to prevent Covid infections’

PETALING JAYA: Experts have warned that lack of adherence to safety protocols, such as mask-wearing and social distancing, are contributing to a rise in Covid-19 infections.

In its latest report, the Health Ministry said during the 48th epidemiological week from Nov 26 to Dec 2, there were 6,796 new cases, marking an increase from 3,626 reported the week before.

The Omicron strain accounted for 72.9% of the identified variants of concern, with Delta making up 26.2% while the remaining comprised Beta and Alpha.

Private hospital internal medicine and infectious diseases consultant Dr Timothy William said several factors may be contributing to the surge.

“An increase in year-end travel, waning immunity in the vaccinated population and weather-related changes due to the rainy season could be among them.

“The emergence of new Omicron sub-variants may also be contributing to the spread of the virus.”

William said Malaysians should continue to practise preventive measures such as avoiding crowded places, especially if they have comorbidities.

Private hospital emergency services head and consultant physician Dr Siva Perumal told theSun there is a possibility of a new variant influencing the surge in cases.

However, he said the World Health Organisation has yet to alert the medical fraternity of the emergence of any new variant.

“The identification of variants depends on selective virology studies conducted by government laboratories. But they do not test every positive case.”

Siva said the current surge in cases might not be as severe as previous waves, such as when the Delta variant emerged, adding that it is because the majority of cases are now categorised as Level Two.

“Some individuals with symptoms are not getting tested, potentially worsening the spread of the virus. Globally, people are more relaxed about practising standard operating procedures. They have become less vigilant due to increased knowledge about the virus and its complications.”

He said individuals should remain vigilant, adhere to safety measures and get tested if they experience symptoms.

“Although individuals are vaccinated, there remains a risk of infection. But they typically experience milder symptoms and are less likely to progress to severe stages.”

Consultant pulmonologist Dr Mohd Arif Mohd Zim said: “The majority of cases remain mild and do not require hospitalisation. Beds are available to accommodate severe cases and elderly individuals.

“Hospitals are adapting to the situation and are well prepared to detect and respond to emerging variants with updated protocols and treatment strategies.”

Attempts to obtain comments from the Health Ministry were unsuccessful at press time.