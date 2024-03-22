Probe completed on ‘Allah’ socks issue

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have completed the investigation into the sale of socks bearing the word ‘Allah’ and they are waiting for instructions from the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zaini said the investigation paper involving KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd (KK Super Mart) and its vendor, namely a factory operating in the Sri Gading Industrial Park in Johor, had been submitted to the AGC.

“To date, we have received 143 reports and confiscated 14 pairs of socks while statements from 174 people, including staff and lorry drivers, have been recorded.

“Once we receive the instructions, we will provide updates accordingly,“ he told a special press conference at Bukit Aman here today.

Mohd Shuhaily added that three cases of insulting Islam on social media involving the sale of socks bearing the word Allah had been charged and convicted in court.