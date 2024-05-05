Proposal for each leader to look after a village to be tabled at cabinet meeting - Anwar

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has suggested that every leader in the country, including the prime minister, be responsible for looking after a village to have first-hand knowledge of the problems faced by these villages.

Speaking at the ‘Kenduri Rakyat Aidilfitri Perpaduan’ at Galeri Pejuang Cherok Tok Kun in Bukit Mertajam today, he said that the proposal would involve the Cabinet Ministers, top government leaders and government-related companies.

As such, Anwar, also the Finance Minister, said the proposal would be tabled at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (May 8).

“It will start in Cherok Tok Kun. (I) Anwar Ibrahim will take care of Cherok Tok Kun in Bukit Mertajam. How I will do it... I will call all the community representatives in the village and they must tell me all the problems they face here.

“(For example, let me know) about the jobless, marginalised, hardcore poor, whose houses are dilapidated, then (about) drug problems, crime issues, need for TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) and all that the villagers discuss and tell them directly to the one who is responsible,” he said.

Anwar described the proposal as the best way to resolve problems faced in the villages, in addition to district and government officers continuing to carry out their duties.

He is confident that the proposal, which will be tried out for the first time, would facilitate the streamlining of allocation given by the Federal Government, with the cooperation of village heads or representatives.

According to him, the practice of every leader looking after a village would bear fruit because it would directly involve all ministers, top government leaders and government-related companies in listening to the problems faced by the village communities under their care.

“If we have KSN (Chief Secretary to the Government), state secretaries, if we gather them all, we will have 2,000 people of high posts and then we invite the companies.

“The chairman of Tenaga Nasional Berhad, the executive director of Petronas. He will look after his village. He will go there not as a Tan Sri, he will go as a village resident to hear the problems of the villagers. So, he will try to resolve the issues... easier that way,” he said.

Anwar also said that the proposal was a result of his meetings with the community leaders of Permatang Pauh and Cherok Tok Kun this morning.

On government subsidies, the Prime Minister stressed that the prices of fuel, sugar and rice in the country are still under control and are among the lowest compared to other countries due to government subsidies.

“Do you know how much petrol costs in Saudi Arabia? RM2.95, how much is it in Malaysia? RM2.05. Think, Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest oil producer. It can’t lower the price more than that because the government can’t afford it. It has to retain the price.

“Meaning, our oil price is under control. (As for) Sugar, ours is cheaper than Thailand’s, cheaper than Singapore’s, cheaper than Indonesia’s. Our rice is even cheaper. Fuel is the cheapest,” he said.

Also present at the event were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.