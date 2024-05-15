Proposal of UNICEF minimum salary of RM2,102 being studied - Rafizi

PUTRAJAYA: The proposal of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) that the minimum wage rate be set at RM2,102 per month compared to the current RM1,500 will be carefully studied, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

He said it is basically clear that the MADANI Government's approach in dealing with the cost of living is to focus on the people's income including wages.

“...just looking at it comprehensively we know in terms of the framework, there is a minimum wage for a group of workers, we will also start a progressive wage pilot project, the wages for civil servants have already been announced by the government.

“Compared to all previous administrations, in my view in terms of focusing on wages, the current administration is the most focused on the issue of wages but this needs to be organised by involving all stakeholders including in terms of employees, employers, the ability of the government and the ability of the economy to absorb any salary-related decision,“ he said.

ALSO READ: Minimum wage should be RM2.1k, says UNICEF

Rafizi told the media after the launch of the second season of the INNOVATHON television reality show, here today.

He explained that the discussion regarding the minimum wage including the process is the responsibility of the National Wage Consultation Council to evaluate the position of the minimum wage.

He said the process is ongoing and the Ministry of Human Resources will bring it for the government's consideration according to the process in the act when the time comes.

On May 8, in the report 'The Living on the Edge Key Findings', UNICEF revealed that the wage rate was set at RM2,102 taking into account key factors such as the cost of living, poverty line income and productivity.

ALSO READ: M’sia fourth for highest average salary in Southeast Asia