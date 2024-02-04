PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said certain members of Parliament have spoken out against the targeted subsidies and restructuring of the pension scheme.

The New Straits Times reported that some of them “unabashedly” admitted that they belong in the bottom 40 (B40) income group despite earning much higher than said salary bracket, according to Anwar.

“Which continent are they from? I’m not saying that I’m perfect and I’m trying to correct the past mistakes.

“I have never denied that we’re still facing the cost of living challenges but we’re doing our best (and) fighting cartels,“ Anwar said.

The Economy ministry confirmed yesterday that a revised targeted subsidy plan will be presented to the Cabinet by this month.

In January, Anwar also mentioned that the pension scheme review for civil servants would apply to politicians however many, including elected representatives, were split on the proposed pension plan

Some voluntarily gave up or kept a single pension but several others disagreed with the plan, quoted as saying that they “deserved the remunerations” for their contributions to the nation.

