Public advised to manage fireworks waste more responsibly

SEREMBAN; SWM Environment Sdn Bhd (SWM Environment) has advised the public to manage fireworks waste more responsibly, including refraining from putting such materials in communal waste bins.

SWM Environment corporate general manager Mohd Norlisam Mohd Nordin said such actions could damage the bins, making it difficult for cleaning workers to dispose of domestic waste.

“During the festive celebrations of Hari Raya Aidilfitri with relatives, family, and friends, there is a possibility that the public may engage in activities involving fireworks. There have been incidents of waste bins being damaged due to firecrackers being ignited inside them.

“Immediate replacement of waste bins is necessary to prevent residents from littering everywhere, thus polluting the environment. Vandalism not only involves the cost of replacing waste bins but also makes it difficult for the public to dispose of household waste,“ he said in a statement today.

Therefore, he urged the public to cooperate in maintaining the provided waste bins, as well as to advise and remind each other not to commit vandalism, as it could pose a safety risk and trigger bigger issues.