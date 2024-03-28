Queen distributes bubur lambuk at Masjid Jamek Kampong Bharu

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia today graced a bubur lambuk distribution ceremony at Masjid Jamek Kampong Bharu here.

Her Majesty arrived at the mosque around 10:54 am, where she had the opportunity to observe the preparation of the savoury rice porridge and mingle with the personnel involved in the event.

Raja Zarith Sofiah then distributed bubur lambuk to 20 representatives of mosques from seven zones in the Federal Territory, as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs), before leaving for the palace at 11.15 am.

As early as 7 am, mosque staff, together with personnel from the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) and volunteers, joined hands to cook a total of 50 pots of bubur lambuk.

About 12,500 packets of bubur lambuk are expected to be distributed to kariah members and the local community, aiming to highlight the mosque’s role as a place of worship and a centre for nurturing goodwill during this holy month.

The programme, organised by JAWI in collaboration with the Istana Negara, Masjid Jamek Kampong Bharu and Persatuan Anak Melayu Johor, was also attended by JAWI director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail, Federal Territorry and Selangor Persatuan Anak Melayu Johor presindet Datuk Seri Dr Syed Hussein Al-Habshee and Masjid Jamek Kampong Bharu chairman Datuk Mohd Khay Ibrahim. -Bernama