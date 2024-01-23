Rahmah p-hailing package set to lower internet expenses for riders

KUALA LUMPUR: The Rahmah p-hailing package launched by the government today is seen as a means to alleviate the burden of both drivers and riders, allowing them to enjoy internet services at affordable prices.

P-hailing drivers and riders met by Bernama today believed that the package could benefit nearly 200,000 riders, who generally do not have a fixed income.

“With internet services starting at only RM33 with a data plan of at least 40GB, I can now save money because previously I had to pay around RM90 for the same service,” said 29-year-old rider Abdul Muiz Nazari.

He believed that the plan would be sufficient for his internet usage and support him in efficiently delivering food ordered through the p-hailing platform.

The Rahmah p-hailing package was officially launched by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and will remain available until April 23.

The package is a result of strategic collaboration between telecommunication service providers, namely CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, TM (Unifi Mobile) and YTL Communications (Yes 5G), and 16 p-hailing platform providers in this country.

According to Fahmi, the Rahmah p-hailing package also aims to enhance the digital connectivity of p-hailing riders and enable them to access necessary information while performing their tasks.

Meanwhile, another p-hailing rider, Muhammad Nur Aliff Abdullah, 28, said the plan should be offered at a lower price, with 5G speed and unlimited data.

“Perhaps this package can be sold for RM28 with unlimited 5G data (at a speed of 5mbps) or RM35 for unlimited 5G data with a speed of 6mbps,” said Muhammad Nur Aliff, who has been a p-hailing rider since 2021, with a monthly income of around RM3,000. -Bernama