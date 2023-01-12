Ramasamy pays RM1.52 mln to Zakir - Lawyer

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy managed to pay a total of RM1.52 million to independent preacher Zakir Naik for defaming him.

Speaking to reporters, lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader who confirmed the matter said the amount was transferred into the solicitor’s account on Nov 17 following the High Court’s decision on Nov 2.

On that day, High Court Judge Hayatul Akmal Abdul Aziz ordered Ramasamy to pay more than RM1 million in damages for defaming Zakir, and also to publicly apologise to him, after allowing two suits brought by the latter.

Meanwhile, at today’s proceedings before the same judge, Ramasamy’s counsel Razlan Hadri Zulkifli informed the court that his client is withdrawing an application to stay the ruling for the apology, pending disposal of the appeal.

“My Lady, parties have come to some sort of compromise and we would like to withdraw both enclosures (stay on apology) with no order as to costs,” said the counsel.

The matter was also confirmed by Akberdin. However, Akberdin told the press that the terms for the withdrawal remained ‘confidential’.

Zakir filed the first suit against Ramasamy over the politician’s four alleged defamatory statements in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 among others through the article “Is Malaysia harbouring alleged fugitive Zakir Naik?”, which was published by an online news portal.

He also filed a second suit over the article titled “DAP leader accuses Zakir camp of ‘faking’ Tamil Tigers revival” where the plaintiff claimed that Ramasamy had defamed him through his comments, also published by online news portals in 2019.–Bernama