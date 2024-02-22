Rapid Bus: Free shuttle vans to parliament from Feb 26

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Bus) is providing free shuttle van services between Kuala Lumpur Sentral Station (KL Sentral) and Parliament in conjunction with the Third Term of the 15th Parliament from Feb 26 to March 27.

In a statement today, Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd highlighted that the T851 service is offered as an alternative to ensure convenience and smooth travel for those heading to the Parliament building and aimed at reducing congestion in its parking area.

“This free van service will operate from Monday to Friday, 7 am to 8 pm. The schedule is every 30 minutes during peak hours from 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm, and every 60 minutes during off-peak hours,“ it said.

The service will only pick up passengers from the Express Rail Link Departure Hall at KL Sentral, and the Taman Botani Perdana multilevel parking, for a 15-minute five-kilometre ride to the Parliament building.

More information on the free shuttle van service can be obtained at www.myrapid.com.my and Rapid KL’s social media channels.

The Dewan Rakyat will convene for 69 days this year, with the first session sitting from Feb 26 to March 27, spanning 19 days.-Bernama