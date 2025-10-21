Kelantan records sharp rise in e-commerce and online job scams

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan has recorded a significant increase in several categories of commercial crime including e-commerce fraud and online part-time job scams during the first nine months of this year.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed e-commerce fraud cases saw a sharp rise to 310 cases involving losses of RM2.34 million from January until September this year.

This represents a substantial increase from 154 cases with losses of RM1.34 million during the corresponding period last year.

Online part-time job offer fraud also increased dramatically from 66 cases with RM1.45 million in losses last year to 165 cases with RM3.43 million in losses this year.

Other cybercrimes showed a worrying upward trend by jumping from 189 cases with losses of RM4.14 million in 2024 to 344 cases totaling RM6.90 million this year.

Mohd Yusoff stated the rise in cases demonstrates that commercial crime continues to pose a major threat with increasingly complex modus operandi.

He added that police would continue strengthening preventive strategies while enhancing intelligence efforts and expanding inter-agency cooperation to curb cybercrime.

The police remain committed to safeguarding the people’s economic well-being through these comprehensive measures.

Turning to narcotics crime statistics, Mohd Yusoff revealed a total of 20,476 cases were recorded between January and September this year.

This represents a four per cent decrease compared to 21,252 cases during the corresponding period last year.

Arrests of narcotics offenders decreased by five per cent from 22,692 people in 2024 to 21,564 people this year.

The value of drug seizures increased significantly by 69 per cent from RM14.72 million last year to RM24.83 million this year.

Mohd Yusoff emphasised these figures demonstrate the effectiveness of continuous prevention and enforcement efforts by officers in the field.

They also reflect the strong police commitment to combating the drug menace identified as the country’s number one enemy.

On violent crimes, he noted the increasing trend still requires close attention with murder cases increasing by two cases representing a 100 per cent rise.

Rape cases increased by 17 cases representing a 14.9 per cent increase compared to the previous period.

Robberies without firearms increased by one case representing a 2.4 per cent rise while cases for causing injury increased by 16 cases representing a 13.6 per cent increase.

Mohd Yusoff stressed this increase requires every officer to remain proactive, vigilant and efficient in facing increasingly complex security challenges. – Bernama