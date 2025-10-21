Malaysia allocates RM1.5 bil for Kelantan-Thailand border security wall

KOTA BHARU: The government has allocated RM1.5 billion for the construction of a security wall along the Malaysia-Thailand border in Kelantan.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat (pic) confirmed that the National Security Council communicated the approval recently.

The wall will be built from the Tumpat to Tanah Merah stretch along the border.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar recently conducted a visit to the border with the Department of Irrigation and Drainage.

The project was discussed with the Chief Secretary and the National Security Council as an additional allocation.

It is now in the quotation and tender process according to Mohd Yusoff during a press conference at the Kelantan contingent police headquarters.

Mohd Yusoff said the security wall will serve a dual purpose of curbing cross-border crime and acting as a flood barrier.

This follows a Bernama report where residents of Rantau Panjang expressed that the two-in-one wall is necessary to prevent security breaches.

The wall will also contain the Sungai Golok overflow during the monsoon season which threatens homes and businesses annually.

On October 13 Mohd Yusoff was reported as saying that construction of the security wall along Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang Pasir Mas is no longer just an option but crucial.

He explained that the narrow shallow nature of Sungai Golok renders conventional security measures largely ineffective.

These measures include those aided by artificial intelligence drones or closed-circuit television. – Bernama