Rapid Rail records over one million passengers, highest in history

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) has achieved a significant milestone by recording over one million passengers a day on May 29, the highest ever since its establishment.

In a statement today, Rapid Rail reported that the Kelana Jaya Line recorded ridership of 287,102, Ampang/Sri Petaling Line (224,184), Monorail Line (61,236), Kajang Line (274,302) and Putrajaya Line (157,767).

“This brings the total number of passengers to 1,004,591, which is 35 per cent higher than 739,818 passengers recorded on the same day in 2023.

“This surge was driven by several initiatives such as the process of increasing capacity on the Kelana Jaya Line and Kajang Line, the reopening of train services between Masjid Jamek and Bandaraya stations for the Ampang/Sri Petaling Line on Feb 17, and the opening of several new attractions along the rail route,” the statement said.

Rapid Rail added that several large-scale events held around rail stations and the school holiday also contributed to the increase in ridership.

“We are proud that the target of carrying one million passengers a day was achieved six months earlier than expected. This also proves the strong support, particularly from Klang Valley residents who use rail services every day,” it said.

The statement further said that the improvements made by Rapid Rail so far are in line with the government’s aspirations to enhance public transportation services.

“This success is also a positive development in line with the vision and mission of Rapid Rail’s parent company, Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, to advance mobility and enhance public transport user experience,” it said.

Rapid Rail also expressed gratitude to all passengers for the continuous support of the services provided.