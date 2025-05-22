PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will record a statement from Datuk Jovian Mandagie, the former son-in-law of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the Commission is expected to meet Jovian in Indonesia soon, as his statement is needed to verify certain assets declared by Ismail Sabri.

He added that MACC issued a directive for Ismail Sabri to declare his assets under Section 36(1) of the MACC Act 2009, which he subsequently did on Feb 10.

“The investigation is expected to be completed by the end of June, after which the findings will be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor for further action,” he said at a press conference today.

Azam said that, to date, statements have been recorded from 57 individuals to facilitate the corruption and money laundering investigation involving the country’s ninth prime minister.

On March 3, Azam said that Ismail Sabri is a suspect in an ongoing probe into corruption and money laundering, following the discovery of approximately RM170 million in cash at a safe house during an MACC raid.

The MACC has also reportedly seized 13 bank accounts with more than RM2 million in connection with the case.