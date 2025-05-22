KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has underscored the importance of upholding and advancing the national language as a fundamental pillar of Malaysia’s national development agenda.

Speaking at the launch of the Public Bank-Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) Language Prize today, Anwar cited global examples to stress that economic, technological and digital progress need not come at the expense of cultural and linguistic identity, but instead can coexist with strong cultural and linguistic roots.

“Take China, for example. Despite its technological and economic prowess, it continues to emphasise classical education in Chinese literature, such as the works of Mengzi, in schools. They want their children to maintain their cultural identity and not be swayed or mesmerised by foreign works that influence young minds and character.

“In Russia, despite its military and economic strength and a rapidly advancing education system, almost everyone I’ve met there seems familiar with the richness of Russian literature, such as the great works of Anna Akhmatova,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh, DBP Board of Governors chairman Datuk Dr Anwar Ridhwan, and Public Bank Berhad deputy chief executive officer Datuk Sulaiman Abdul Manap.

Anwar said that Malaysia needs to emulate these nations by making the national language a living part of its progress, not a rhetorical slogan, but a practical commitment backed by unified action across all sectors, including finance and private enterprise.

“In our pursuit of a MADANI nation, one that is progressive and globally competitive, we must ensure our financial institutions are strong and outward-looking. But in doing so, we must never lose sight of a vital component of nation-building, which is linguistic excellence and reverence for our literary heritage.

“It would be a grave mistake to assume that language and culture can be sidelined in the name of reform and progress. No great nation has ever abandoned these foundations,” Anwar asserted.

The Prime Minister also applauded the revival of the Language Prize, which was first introduced in 1984 but discontinued in 1998, as a timely move to reaffirm national values.

He also commended Public Bank’s support for the initiative as a model for how the private sector can play a meaningful role in preserving and promoting national language, literature, and culture.

The Public Bank-DBP Language Prize spans five categories and celebrates high-quality works in the Malay language, produced by students from primary school to university level.