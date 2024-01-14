Retain PM Anwar until end of term: Abang Jo

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should continue helming the country until the end of the Parliament’s term, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said.

The Sarawak Premier said that according to the democratic system, the leader of the government should be chosen through elections, adding that support for Anwar was important so that there is stability for the Federal Government to govern with more focus.

“If there already is a Prime Minister (Anwar), then let him finish, as the government determined by democracy is when elections are held, so the decision must remain till it’s done.

“If (we change Prime Ministers) in midterm, it will lead to an uncertain situation and the people will be the victims,” he said during the Seven Years with YAB Sarawak Premier townhall session tonight.

Anwar was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister in front of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Nov 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari urged all politicians in the country to put the interests of the people and the country ahead of their own.

“We in Sarawak want a strong Malaysia. We look at our neighbours who are far ahead... Indonesia has developed but our leaders still play politics. For Sarawak, we support political stability,” he said.-Bernama