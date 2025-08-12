Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Papua, Indonesia; no tsunami threat

PAPUA: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck eastern Indonesia’s Papua region on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicentre was located approximately 193 kilometres northwest of Abepura town.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there was no tsunami threat following the tremor.

No immediate reports of casualties or structural damage have been recorded.

USGS initially reported the quake as magnitude 6.5 before revising it downward.

Indonesia frequently experiences seismic activity due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.

This volatile zone is known for intense tectonic plate collisions spanning from Japan to Southeast Asia.

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake in Sulawesi in January 2021 claimed over 100 lives and displaced thousands.

In 2018, a devastating magnitude 7.5 quake and tsunami in Palu, Sulawesi, killed more than 2,200 people.

The 2004 Aceh earthquake, measuring 9.1, triggered a catastrophic tsunami with over 170,000 Indonesian fatalities. - AFP