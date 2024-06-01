Retired teacher loses almost RM320,000 to investment scam

KUANTAN: A retired teacher suffered losses of nearly RM320,000 after being deceived by a non-existent investment scheme on social media last October.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 78-year-old man encountered an investment advertisement purportedly promoted by OSK Trading Securities on Facebook.

Subsequently, the retiree engaged with the perpetrator via WhatsApp to seek explanations about trading on the designated platform, promising 10 to 20 per cent profits.

“The victim, enticed by the offer, proceeded to make payments to four different bank accounts in stages. He only realised he had been cheated after not receiving any returns or initial capital,” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya said the victim lodged a police report at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. - Bernama