RM12 mln for training to help address workplace mental health issues - Sim

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) has allocated RM12 million to provide free training for 10,000 workers through the Occupational Mental Health First Aid programme this year.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said that this programme, introduced for the first time in the country, with support from the National Centre of Excellence for Mental Health, aimed to train individuals with the ability to provide early intervention, particularly in the workplace, for colleagues facing mental health issues.

He said that the move was also one of the ministry’s efforts to improve the protection of workers’ safety and health, not only on the physical aspect but also on mental health.

“It’s also about removing the stigma of society and the workplace concerning mental health problems. With this programme, we want to convey the message that it’s okay to seek help, and I believe that if we create a working environment that addresses the mental health of employees, then productivity will also improve positively.

“I hope not only civil servants, but also the private sector and SMEs (small and medium enterprises) can take this opportunity for free training to create a conducive working environment. Besides, they (private sector and SMEs) can apply for levies from the HRD Corp after completing this three-day training,” he told reporters, today.

He said this after opening the 24th Conference and Exhibition on Occupational Safety and Health, and the 6th Scientific Conference on Occupational Safety and Health, themed, ‘The Future of Work’, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, today.

NIOSH has previously introduced several initiatives, including the Worker Assistance programme, aimed at identifying and addressing workers’ mental health issues early on, to prevent a decline in performance. - Bernama