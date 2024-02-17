RM20,000 incentive for mosques, suraus in Federal Territories with five-star toilet cleanliness

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) has prepared incentives of RM20,000 for each of the six mosques or suraus in the Federal Territories that achieve five-star cleanliness rating for their toilets.

Its minister, Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the incentives would be for knowledge programmes as well as for the development and maintenance of the religious institutions that participate in the cleaniliness campaign that was launched today.

“I would like to congratulate and thank JAWI (The Federal Territories Religious Affairs Department) for this meaningful effort to ensure that Islamic institutions such as mosques and suraus continue to shine.

“The launch of the campaign today is very significant for us to continue to spread Islamic teachings to the faithful,” he posted on his official Facebook page today.

He added that mosques and suraus should be the best examples in cleanliness and that Islam should be renowned for its noble values and virtues.

“In a wider context, the programme today is part of our shared responsibility to safeguard our religion as stated in the Maqasid Syariah.” he said, adding that this noble effort would continue to motivate Muslims in taking care of the sanctity of its religious institutions.

“This is the effort of the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) in starting this programme here in the Federal Territories. May it bring goodness and benefit to all,” he added. -Bernama