3,000 high-risk slopes under close monitoring - Ahmad Maslan

IPOH: The Works Ministry (KKR) has completed mapping 27,000 slopes along Federal roads, and 3,000 of them have been identified as high-risk.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said close monitoring and observation of the 3,000 high-risk slopes that have been identified are being undertaken by the Public Works Department (JKR).

“Monitoring is done using technology that observes land movements through the Integrated Slope Management System, centred at the Slope Engineering Branch (CKC).

“District engineers will also monitor the high-risk slopes listed to ensure their stability, assisted by appointed concessionaires,“ he told a press conference after a working visit to the Slope Repair and Road Rehabilitation Project at FT185 Route, Section 44.10, Jalan Simpang Pulai-Blue Valley here today.

He said high-risk slope areas will also be equipped with an early warning system (EWS), with the most recent installation of EWS at a high-risk location in Batang Kali, Selangor, already completed.

On the slope repair at Jalan Simpang Pulai-Blue Valley, Ahmad Maslan said the project, which began in July 2022, is expected to be completed by December 2025, with progress currently at 33.31 per cent.

He said the area, which was impacted by a landslide measuring 250 metres high and 600 metres long, required repair works comprising multiple scopes, including land surveying, soil investigation, slope reinforcement works, drainage system works, landslide prevention and early warning measures.

“This project costs RM122 million. The slope reinforcement utilises the contiguous bored pile wall with anchor and rockfill technology,“ he added.