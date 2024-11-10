Three papers on GISBH to be tabled in parliament next week

KOTA TINGGI: Three papers relating to GISB Holdings Bhd (GISBH) will be presented on the second day of the Dewan Rakyat sitting which starts next Monday, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Legal and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She said all relevant papers will be presented by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

“Perhaps the minister of religion will present from the aspect of faith, the Home Minister from the aspect of violation of the law and Nancy will talk about the issues that occurred and help for those involved,“ she told reporters after delivering a keynote address at the Legal Literacy Carnival here, today.

Azalina said that after the presentation, the papers will be debated by Members of Parliament from either the government or the opposition bloc.

“This is very important (because) in social media comments, some state governments appeared to be overreacting and I see Members of Parliament as representatives of the people as most appropriate to debate the views representing the people on the matter.

“I hope all Members of Parliament can give opinions, views and suggestions,“ she said.

According to Azalina, the debate will also determine whether a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) related to the GISBH needs to be created.

Meanwhile, Azalina said that the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792) is sufficient but the application of Section 19 of the said act is not used where possible.

“For me, the child sexual crime law, regarding the section with children’s testimony in court is quite sufficient, the current issue is its application.

“Section 19 is mainly used in non-reporting, where there are people who do not report violation and it is an offence in the child sexual crime act,“ she said.