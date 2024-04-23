RM651m compensation paid to landowners involved in Sabah’s Pan Borneo highway

KOTA KINABALU: A total compensation of RM651 million has been paid to 1,591 landowners and stakeholders involved in the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah.

Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya (pix), who is also Sabah Minister of Works, said the compensation payments until 2019 involved 12 packages under the supervision of the project delivery partner (PDP).

“These packages include road upgrades from Sindumin to Kampung Melalia, Kampung Melalia to Beaufort, Beaufort to Bongawan, Bongawan to Papar, Papar to Donggongon.

“Putatan to Inanam, Inanam to Sepanggar, Sepanggar to Berungis roundabout, construction of roads from Pituru to Rampayan Laut, road upgrades from Tawau to Semporna (Package One, Phase Two), construction of Lahad Datu Bypass road and road upgrades from Kampung Lot M to Sandakan 32nd mile,” he said at the state assembly sitting here today.

He was answering a question from Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Senallang) who inquired about the total compensation paid to landowners for each package under the PDP for the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah.

Shahelmey also said that as of April 1, a total of RM1.147 billion in compensation has been paid to those involved in the construction of the highway.

He said compensation for land and structures was lower in Sarawak as the existing road corridor is 100 metres wide there, while in Sabah, it is only 30 metres.

He said that the policy implementation of the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah and Sarawak is to upgrade the existing main Federal roads, but the Federal roads consist of one two-lane road which is then upgraded to two two-lane roads.

“This entails acquiring wide swathes of land. In land acquisition, Sarawak provides less compensation compared to Sabah. It involves not only land acquisition but also compensation for affected houses or structures,” he remarked.

He said detailed information would be provided in writing after obtaining data from the State Land and Survey Department.