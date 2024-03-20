ALOR SETAR: A local man is currently being investigated for murder after allegedly mowing down a robbery suspect with his vehicle following a botched robbery.

According to Berita Harian, the incident which occurred on Tuesday (March 19) evening saw the man in his vehicle trying to prevent a robbery attempt by three suspects.

During their attempt, the man eventually decided to speed off and allegedly mowed down the robbery suspects, killing one of them in his attempt to escape.

Kota Setar OCPD Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir told the Malay daily that one of the robbery suspects had been observed striking the car’s windshield with a stick repeatedly causing it to crack.

“Due to fear, the man accelerated his car and while trying to escape, he hit one of the suspect’s motorcycle which was trying to block him.”

“The 29-year-old suspect is believed to have died at the scene, while his two accomplices fled the scene of the incident,“ he was quoted as saying.

He added the police are currently investigating the identity of the two suspects that fled the scene using eyewitnesses.

The local man who lodged a police report on the incident, Shukri said, is also being investigated under section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“We have also opened investigation papers under Section 393 of the Penal Code for attempted robbery against the two suspects who remain at large,” he added.

