RTD conducts compliance checks on motorists citywide

KUALA LUMPUR: In the run-up to Chinese New Year, the Road Transport Department (RTD) conducted a citywide operation to inspect vehicles to ensure they adhered to regulations.

Kuala Lumpur RTD deputy director Erick Jusiang told theSun that during the inspections from Feb 1 to 8, a total of 807 motorcycles, 218 cars, 73 buses, 35 taxis, 73 heavy vehicles weighing less than 7,500kg and 38 others weighing over 7,500kg were checked.

He said various faults were identified, including 112 cases of drivers not having a valid driving licence, 15 cases of not possessing a goods driving licence, 90 cases of using expired licences, 72 cases of possessing expired insurance, 35 cases of beating red lights, nine cases of using emergency lanes, 11 cases of not wearing seat belts, three cases of using mobile phones while driving, eight cases of overloading, 27 cases of technical violations and 24 cases of other offences.

“A total of 408 fines were issued along with 136 other notices, totalling 544. We confiscated a total of 19 vehicles, including 15 motorcycles, three cars and a tipper.”

Erick said only one case of failure to obey the nationwide ban on driving heavy vehicles with dangerous and overloaded goods was found during the operation. The ban was enforced for the Chinese New Year period for safety reasons due to higher number of vehicles on road and it ends today (Feb 12).

“The ban was for three categories based on movement prohibition with category one covering car carriers, tippers and trucks over 7,500kg that transport materials like cement and coal.

“Category two restricted container trucks and limited the movement of certain goods-carrying trucks, while category three imposed nighttime restrictions on mobile cranes and cement mixer trucks near construction sites.”

He said during the operation, Gombak RTD enforcement officers stopped a low loader semi-trailer vehicle at Km38 in Genting Sempah, carrying an iron bridge which protruded dangerously.

Erick said goods vehicles not under categories one to three were permitted to drive during the prohibition period, adding that bus inspections that were carried out from Feb 3-7 also ensured compliance with tyre standards, brake function, proper vehicle operation and GPS.

“Our enforcement operations improved traffic flow and efficiency, and enhanced road safety for users, thus minimising crashes and fatalities.

“All road users, including commercial vehicle drivers, must comply with traffic laws and regulations to ensure road safety. Owners of vehicles carrying dangerous loads should request an escort vehicle for safety purposes.”

He said RTD enforcement officers are also ready to provide emergency assistance for vehicle breakdowns, traffic congestion at road crash areas or traffic light intersections that experience congestion.

He added that enforcement officers will act against commercial vehicles that failed to comply with the Road Transport Act 1987, the Motor Vehicles (Construction and Use) Rules 1959 and the Public Land Transport Act (APAD) 2010.

“Throughout our enforcement operations, in addition to offences such as overloading under Section 57(1)(b)(vi) of the APAD 2010 and offences under Rule 89 of the Motor Vehicles (Construction and Use) Rules 1959, various traffic and technical offences have been addressed.”

Erick said continuous enforcement ensures that drivers and operators of commercial vehicles comply with current rules and laws and that vehicles are safe for road use, thus reducing the rate of crashes, especially during the festive days.