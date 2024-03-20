S’gor MB urges all local authorities in state to collect, redistribute surplus food from Ramadan bazaars

SHAH ALAM: All local authorities (PBTs) in Selangor are requested to implement programmes to collect surplus food at the Ramadan bazaar in their respective areas such as the one carried out by the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) through the MBSA MYSave Food@Bazar Ramadan.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said this was because the initiative by MBSA had proven successful in preventing wastage and reducing the disposal of food waste since the programme was implemented four years ago.

“In addition to avoiding and reducing food wastage, this programme has also been successful in distributing unsold food to those in need, including those from low-cost housing as well as students of higher education institutions living near the Ramadan bazaar.

“In this regard, I have asked State Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin to contact all PBTs so that they can also use MBSA’s formula in their respective areas throughout the month of Ramadan,“ he told reporters after launching the MBSA MYSave Food@Bazar Ramadan programme in Section 19 here, today.

The programme by MBSA which runs from March 14 to April 3 also involves Ramadan bazaars in Section 13 and Section 17.

Amirudin said since the initiative was introduced four years ago, the amount of unsold food that was collected increased every year, namely, 859 kg in 2021 followed by 2.2 tonnes and 2.9 tonnes the following two years, while as of yesterday, this year’s programme had collected 1.6 tonnes.

Regarding food safety aspects, he said MBSA stipulated that all collected food must be recorded, weighed, and repackaged in suitable containers before being distributed to those in need within a period not exceeding two hours from the collection process.

According to Amirudin, all those assisted so far have been pleased with the efforts made and welcomed the programme, taking into account the relatively high cost of food at present. -Bernama