Salesman claims trial to cheating septuagenarian in luxury car deals

KUALA LUMPUR: A salesman pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to cheating a septuagenarian into buying a Mustang and Mercedes E250 Coupe three years ago.

G.K. Jaya Sharma, 47, was accused of deceiving food trader Mohd Robiei Wong Abdullah, 72, into believing that he could provide the two cars, leading the victim to make a payment of RM122,000.

The offence was allegedly committed at a premises in Jalan Sungai Penchala 12, Kampung Sungai Penchala here on March 11, 2021.

The charge was framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years, whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed bail at RM20,000 with one surety and set April 23 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Amir Hannif prosecuted while lawyer B.Sarathbala represented the accused.

In the same court, e-hailing rider Muhammad Hafiz Jamil, 39, claimed trial on offering non-existent investment at a premise in Solaris Mont Kiara 2, Jalan Solaris here on Dec 26, 2019.

He was charged under Section 120B (1) of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment for up to 10 years, whipping and liable to fine, if found guilty.

The court allowed bail at RM8,000 with one surety and set April 18 for the mention. -Bernama