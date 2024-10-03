Sanusi likes to publicise important meeting information - Saifuddin

KULIM: The attitude of Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who is alleged to frequently disclose important information from government meetings to the public, especially during political speeches, has led to the cancellation of Kedah State Development Action Council (MTPN) meetings.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said therefore, Sanusi should not complain following his attitude which does not uphold decorum and meeting etiquette.

“Some government meetings are highly confidential, some are sensitive, and if he (Muhammad Sanusi) attends Federal meetings and then comes back only to ridicule what happened in the meetings, then he is someone who does not maintain decorum.

“He doesn’t need to complain about why state development meetings are not held... I find that when he returns from those meetings, he uses information from the meetings to lecture PAS branches, even though the information conveyed does not provide a true picture,“ he said.

Saifuddin, who is also the Joint Chairman of MTPN, said this to reporters after the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Kedah’s Ihya Ramadan Programme with the community at the Kulim District Police Headquarters (IPD) today.

During the winding-up session of the Kedah State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting on Thursday, Sanusi claimed that Saifuddin had never called him for meetings to discuss Federal government infrastructure projects in Kedah with the state government since the council was established.

In the meantime, Saifuddin emphasised that there was no impact on his duties and role as the joint chairman in monitoring the implementation of Federal projects in Kedah even though meetings were not held with the menteri besar. - Bernama