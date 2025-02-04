SINGAPORE: On any normal day, the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) collaborate on numerous cases and operations, leading to many success stories in bringing down criminals and crime syndicates.

However, on this Aidilfitri, the two forces collaborated for the first time to co-create social media content in the spirit of deep-rooted friendship and strong bilateral ties, featuring members of the RMP Band (Pancaragam Pusat PDRM) and the SPF’s Band and Public Affairs Department.

The 30-second video, posted on Facebook, shows officers in both uniforms and traditional apparel singing along to a new arrangement of the Raya Raya Raya song, a 2023 hit by the Malaysian girl group DOLLA.

SPF said both forces have worked closely together for decades to fight crime, and Aidilfitri, an important festival for Muslims in both countries, was a great opportunity for them to highlight the deep friendship between SPF and RMP.

“The social media collaboration during this festive period showcases how officers from both forces celebrate together, while maintaining our commitment to keeping our countries safe and secure,“ SPF told Bernama in an email reply.

SPF noted that the collaboration also gave the SPF Band, which is commemorating its 100th anniversary this year, a good opportunity to showcase its talent in this production.

The video, posted on the eve of Eid, was well received by members of the public, garnering over 248,000 views, with many praising the wonderful collaboration.

“Nice collaboration... congrats SPF and RMP. ‘Selamat Hari Raya’,“ Zul Fakhri Zolkefli commented.

Some users also suggested extending the collaboration to other countries in the region next year.

“Great... next year... Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia and Thailand,“ said Fairul Hisyam.