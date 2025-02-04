KUALA LUMPUR: The Embassy of Malaysia in Seoul has issued an advisory to all Malaysian citizens in South Korea, urging them to stay calm and to remain vigilant in the lead-up to and following the Constitutional Court’s verdict on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol on April 4.

“It is anticipated that large-scale demonstrations will take place with an increased security presence, particularly in areas such as the National Assembly in Yeouido; Gwanghwamun Square and the Constitutional Court in Jongno; the Presidential Office in Samgakji, and the Presidential Residence in Hannam-dong.

“Malaysian citizens are strongly advised to avoid protest sites and exercise caution in the vicinity of large gatherings,” the advisory stated in a post on Instagram.

The embassy also urged Malaysians to take necessary precautionary measures and continue adhering to safety instructions issued by local authorities.

The embassy said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary to safeguard the safety and well-being of all Malaysians in the republic.

It noted that to ensure timely updates and assistance, Malaysians are encouraged to register their presence through the e-Konsular or contact the embassy in the event of an emergency.

The embassy can be contacted via phone at +82-2-2077-8600 (general line) and +82-10-8974-8699 (after office hours, weekends and public holidays), via email mwseoul@kln.gov.my or at 129, Dokseodang-ro, Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul.