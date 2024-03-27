Saraswathy: Amendments to Rukun Tetangga Act being fine-tuned

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed amendments to the Rukun Tetangga Act 2012 are being fine-tuned, said Deputy National Unity Minister K. Saraswathy (pix).

She said that the amendments will focus more on the neighbourhood pillar initiative that is currently being implemented.

“It is also to further strengthen the function of the neighbourhood pillar according to the areas of focus that are being given priority by the National Unity Department,“ she said during the question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Azman Nasrudin (PN-Padang Serai) about the latest status of the proposed amendments to the Rukun Tetangga Act 2012.

Saraswathy said that so far, there were 8,428 neighbourhood watch committees (KRT) established nationwide, with a membership of 210,000 individuals, encompassing 12.5 million people.

Meanwhile, she said that this year, the National Unity Ministry’s primary focus is to implement KRT empowerment initiatives as a force for progressive community development through eight areas of focus.

Saraswathy said that it involved the economy and livelihood, security and self-reliance, leadership, community well-being, lifelong learning, the environment, and cultural and digital heritage.

In addition, she said several activities have been drawn up to encourage the participation of young people in KRT, including the Young, Effective and Smart (YES) Programme, Jiran Muda, e-Entrepreneur and the Young Neighbour Innovation Team initiative.

Saraswathy said this in reply to Azman’s original question about the ministry’s efforts to empower KRT, which was established nationwide, as well as encourage the participation of young people in volunteering activities in KRT. -Bernama