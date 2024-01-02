School security guard nabs colleague molesting Std 1 pupil

IPOH: A security guard on patrol at a school in Teluk Intan apprehended his colleague for allegedly outraging the modesty of a Standard 1 pupil in front of a classroom.

Hilir Perak District police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri (pix) said the 45-year-old local man, who is also a security guard at the school, was apprehended at the scene.

“The incident occurred at 6.30 am yesterday when the complainant was patrolling the school grounds.

“According to the complainant, the suspect was hugging and violating the modesty of the seven-year-old girl in front of a classroom. He then apprehended the suspect at the scene, and lodged a report,” he said in a press statement here today.

Ahmad Adnan reported that the victim claimed she was molested multiple times by the suspect at school, which the suspect later admitted during the investigation.

He said the suspect has been remanded for six days until Feb 6 to facilitate investigations under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act (SOAC) 2017 which is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and caning, upon conviction. -Bernama