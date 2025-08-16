BOURNEMOUTH captain Adam Smith expressed shock after teammate Antoine Semenyo reported racial abuse during their 4-2 defeat at Liverpool.

The match was paused briefly when Semenyo alerted referee Anthony Taylor to the incident involving a fan.

A Liverpool supporter seen gesturing at Semenyo was removed by police at half-time.

Despite the abuse, Semenyo scored twice in the second half, nearly securing a draw before late Liverpool goals.

“Totally unacceptable. Kind of in shock it happened in this day and age,“ Smith said post-match.

Smith questioned the effectiveness of anti-racism gestures like taking a knee before games.

Tottenham also faced a similar issue after Mathys Tel received online racist abuse this week.

“He’s a little bit down. Something needs to be done,“ Smith added about Semenyo.

The Bournemouth skipper praised Liverpool players for supporting Semenyo during the incident.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola lamented the overshadowing of an exciting match by the abuse.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot commended Semenyo’s mental resilience and vowed action against the offender.

Liverpool FC issued a statement condemning racism and confirming cooperation with the police investigation. - AFP