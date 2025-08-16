Kingsley Coman nears Al-Nassr move as Bayern confirm Woltemade stalemate

BAYERN MUNICH have confirmed winger Kingsley Coman is nearing a transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

The club stated negotiations are in the final stages ahead of Saturday’s German SuperCup against VfB Stuttgart.

However, Bayern clarified there has been no progress in their pursuit of Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade.

Coman, 29, joined Bayern a decade ago and won multiple trophies, including the Champions League and Club World Cup.

“There are still final talks pending, so it is not a done deal just yet,“ said Bayern sports director Christoph Freund.

“But should it go ahead, then he was here 10 years, he won many titles, and was a super person.”

Head coach Vincent Kompany acknowledged Coman’s departure would be emotional for the club.

The Frenchman’s exit follows Thomas Müller’s move to MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps after 25 years at Bayern.

“I think that King showed over the years at Bayern what player he was,“ Kompany said.

“When such a successful player leaves the club, it is always emotional.”

Kompany stressed the need to focus on the current squad ahead of the new Bundesliga season.

Bayern’s bid for Woltemade remains unsuccessful after Stuttgart rejected their latest offer.

The 23-year-old Germany international is keen to join the Bavarian giants.

“There has been so much talk about it, about deadlines, figures and so on,“ Freund added.

“We have never commented on the matter. There is nothing new.”

Freund confirmed Woltemade will play for Stuttgart in the SuperCup as he remains under contract.

Bayern begin their Bundesliga campaign next Friday against RB Leipzig. - Reuters