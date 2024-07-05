Second suspect held in acid attack on national footballer - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested another individual, suspected of being involved in an acid attack on a national football player, at a shopping centre in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, on Sunday (May 5).

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the man, in his 30s, was arrested in Bandar Baru Bangi, Kajang, yesterday afternoon, and remanded for five days, until this Saturday, to assist in the investigation.

Yesterday, the media reported that a man in his 20s was arrested in Pandan Indah, Ampang, near here, on Sunday, suspected of being involved in an attack on the national footballer.

However, Hussein said the investigation found that the man had nothing to do with the case and would be released.

He said that the police investigation found that the real suspect in the case, who was riding a motorcycle during the incident, used a fake registration number, similar to the motorcycle registration number belonging to the first suspect who was arrested on Sunday.

“However, we will re-arrest him (the first suspect) as he tested positive for drugs,” he said when contacted here today.

On Sunday, the media reported that Selangor FC winger, Faisal Halim, suffered body injuries, believed to be the result of an acid attack, and was taken to a private hospital in Petaling Jaya, where his condition was reported to be stable. The police have opened investigation papers under Section 326 of the Penal Code.