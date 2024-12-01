SEDA Malaysia is committed to achieving country’s aspiration

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof wants the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) of Malaysia to focus on efficient and quality work to ensure that satisfactory services can be delivered to the people.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Public Utilities, said this when he visited the SEDA Malaysia office in Putrajaya yesterday.

He was also confident of the cooperation and close relationship between agencies and ministries in carrying out initiatives and programmes that can contribute to the sustainability and resilience of the national economic.

“As one of the agencies under the Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities, SEDA Malaysia is committed to supporting Fadillah’s leadership in ensuring the country achieves the aspiration of a carbon neutral country in 2050,“ SEDA Malaysia said in a statement.

Fadillah was welcomed by SEDA Malaysia chairman Ahmad Zairin Ismail, chief executive officer Datuk Hamzah Hussin, members and management of SEDA Malaysia.

A short briefing was also held on SEDA Malaysia and its functions in leading the country’s sustainable energy industry.–Bernama