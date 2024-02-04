Selangor gov’t channels RM1.54m in assistance to 440 mosques

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has channelled a contribution of RM1.54 million to 440 mosques in nine districts in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari in a Facebook post said the donation through the ‘Kita Selangor Aidilfitri’ incentive was also to appreciate the services of imams, ‘bilal’, ‘siak’ and ‘nazir’ at the mosques, and ease their burden in making preparations to celebrate Hari Raya.

He said the state government also took care of their welfare through various assistance.

“Thus, the accusation that the administration of the Unity Government in Selangor does not take care of the welfare of this group is purely false and slanderous,“ he said.

According to the post, Amirudin handed over the donation at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque yesterday. Selangor Islamic Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah was also present.

Through the incentive, a total of 3,080 mosque staff will receive assistance amounting to RM500 per person. -Bernama